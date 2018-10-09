Liberia: Former Cuttington University Students to Rally to Light Up Campus With Solar Power

Suacoco, Bong County — Former students and graduates of Cuttington University Alumni Association in the Americas are coming to the aid of the institution which helped usher them into the world of endless possibilities.

The organization recently donated fifteen Solar Street lights and added lights to seven dormitories to aid students with the studies, says Mrs. Glendy Junius-Reeves, President of the CUAA.

She adds: "Each and every year we as an organization earmarks projects for the association geared toward the university. Region 5, one of our region officers and members had suggested it to the executive body that they had desires of wanting to do something major and now we have."

The CUAA head explained that the organization is aiming to do more but is in need of urgent financial assistance. "We are currently looking at separate projects to construct a clinic so students who fall ill would have to leave campus to Gbarnga for treatment," she says. "We also want to install more solar lights and is currently working on an endowment fund."

The organization which has been cash strapped relies on donations from former students through a GoFundMe page. "We are endeavoring to work together and make a meaningful contribution to impact the lives and learning environment of the current and future students and faculty at our alma mater," Junius-Reeves asserts.

The organization has embarked on a $US50,432 goal to enable it take on ongoing and future projects.

For the lighting project, the organization relied on donations and proceeds from the Jeremiah Sulunteh Academic Awards Program which is held annually in April to recognize former CU students and community leaders as well as the 2017 reunion activities.

The CUAAA prexy says monies donated will assist in implementing the projects prioritized in collaboration with the current Administrations of university and the alumni association in a bid to improve the physical infrastructure and learning environment on campus, along with assisting the University's Administration in providing adequate educational materials and supplies needed for the students.

For now she adds, the organization remains grateful to all who continue to assist the alumni association in helping to improve the learning environment for students.

Cuttington University is a private university in Suacoco, Liberia. Founded in 1889 as Cuttington College by Episcopal Church of the United States, it is the oldest private, coeducational, four-year, degree-granting institution in sub-Saharan Africa