South Africa: 13 Boks Released for Currie Cup Duty

Thirteen Springboks who were part of the squad for the last two Tests in the Rugby Championship, against Australia and New Zealand, were released for Currie Cup duty.
The weekend will see the final round of Currie Cup round-robin action before the semi-finals.On Friday, the Pumas host the Golden Lions in Nelspruit (19:00), while on Saturday Griquas tackle the Sharks in Kimberley (15:00) and the Blue Bulls entertain Western Province in Pretoria (17:15). The players who have joined their respective provinces and are available for selection for the weekend's Currie Cup matches are:
Blue Bulls
Trevor Nyakane
Marco van Staden
Ivan van Zyl
Embrose Papier
Sharks
Sbu Nkosi
Western Province
Wilco Louw
Bongi Mbonambi
Sikhumbuzo Notshe
Damian Willemse
Ruhan Nel
Golden Lions
Elton Jantjies
Lionel Mapoe
Aphiwe Dyantyi
Source: Sport24