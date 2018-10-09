South Africa: Proteas Women Name Squad for World T20

Cricket South Africa (CSA) has named the squad of 15 that will represent South Africa in the first ever stand-alone ICC Women's World T20 taking place in the West Indies from November 9-24.

The sixth edition of the 10-team tournament will take place across three venues - Antigua, Saint Lucia and Guyana.

The selectors have kept the bulk of the squad that recently completed a tour of the Windies with the return of stalwarts Shabnim Ismail and Trisha Chetty to finish off the dangerous-looking squad. Fast bowler Ayabonga Khaka has not sufficiently recovered from her shoulder surgery and was not considered for selection.

Three of the four newest members of the team that toured the West Indies have also received the nod. Tumi Sekhukhune, Robyn Searle and Saarah Smith will make their World Cup debuts. It will be a doubly exciting tournament with the Decision Review System (DRS) being used in an ICC World T20 for the very first time.

South Africa will play in Group A in St Lucia against defending champions West Indies, England, Sri Lanka and World Cup Qualifier winners Bangladesh. Group B comprises Australia, India, New Zealand, Pakistan and Ireland.

"Good luck to our Proteas Ladies as they head for the West Indies with high expectations for the ICC Women's World T20," commented CSA Chief Executive Thabang Moroe.

"They reached the semi-final of this tournament in Bangladesh in 2014 and came agonisingly close to a first appearance in a Final in last year's ICC Women's World Cup in England.

"The time has now arrived for them to take that next step forward and get into the championship match.

"They can take a lot of justifiable confidence out of their recently completed tour of the West Indies where they drew both the ODI and T20 Series against their hosts who are the defending champions for the ICC World T20.

"They also had to make do without a number of key players.

"From CSA's perspective we have left no stone unturned in our support for Dane and her team to put them on the same level of preparation as our Proteas' men's team," concluded Moroe.

Proteas ICC Women's World Cup Squad:

Dané van Niekerk (captain, Eastern Province), Chloe Tryon (KwaZulu-Natal Coastal) Lizelle Lee (North West), Suné Luus (Northerns), Shabnim Ismail (Gauteng), Masabata Klaas (North West), Mignon du Preez (Northerns), Marizanne Kapp (Eastern Province), Laura Wolvaardt (Western Province), Raisibe Ntozakhe (Gauteng), Zintle Mali (Border), Robyn Searle (Gauteng), Tumi Sekhukhune (Easterns) Saarah Smith (Western Province), Trisha Chetty (Gauteng).

