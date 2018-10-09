The Katutura Magistrate's Court released on bail a Namibian Police Force officer who was in custody for allegedly shooting two people and killing one with a stray bullet in Okahandja Park's informal settlement.

Magistrate Johannes Shuuveni granted the release of Nampol's constable Simon Hakandume following the green light from the state to do so.

This followed after the prosecutor Idda Itembu informed the court that the state no longer has objections to the release of Hakandume on bail.

He was granted bail of N$4 000 when he made his second appearance in court.

During Hakandume's first appearance in court in September the state strongly opposed his release on bail. According to the state at the time, it was not in the public's interest nor administration of justice for Hakandume to be released on bail. The state went on to say that investigations were at an early stage and the offences that Hakandume faces are of a serious nature.

Hakandume faces one count of murder and another count of attempted murder for the shooting that happened while he was on duty in September. It is alleged while on duty pursuing a suspect who assaulted his girlfriend in the area, Hakandume fired a bullet that hit and killed Johannes Mbambi Muyingo, 29.

Muyingo was holding his one-month-old baby in their shack in Okahandja Park, Windhoek at the time he was hit by the stray bullet fired by the accused.

The charge of attempted murder stems from the first shooting when Hakandume shot at a man identified as Johannes Kowetz, also aged 29.

Hakandume allegedly shot Kowetz, an employee of a local supermarket, on his upper thigh after he was mistaken for a suspect. It turned out that he was not the suspect the police were looking for.

The court postponed the case for further investigations to November 02.

---- pic Nampol

Caption:

Image for illustration purposes

Photo: Nampa

2018-10-09 09:18:10 1 hours ago