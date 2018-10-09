Liberia: Fulani Community Backs Pro-Poor Agenda

... Presents Gifts To Weah

The Fulani community in Liberia has committed to supporting the pro-poor agenda of President George Manneh Weah's government.

In a statement read Monday at program marking the presentation of birthday gifts to the president through Monrovia City Mayor Jefferson T. Koijee, the Fulani community said since his ascendancy to the presidency, Weah has demonstrated his love for every segment of the population without any sign of segregation.

The Fulani community said the pro-poor agenda of the president is critical to lifting Liberians out of poverty, something they vowed to support to the fullest.

"Your Excellency President George Weah, the Fulani community purposefully wants to commend you for the selfless sacrifices that this CDC-led government has taken towards impacting the lives of the people through economic, political and social program. We know it is a tough task to lead people most especially to lead a post war society like ours. Since January 22, 2018, having taken that solemn oath to lead the Liberian people, series of issues have been of major priorities of this CDC-led government," the statement noted.

The Fulani community recalled how the president recently put forth Liberia's case at the United Nations General Assembly in New York during which they said he highlighted the issues of health infrastructure and employment.

"On the strength of this, the Fulani community in its quest to buttress this government's efforts to succeed in her pro-poor agenda is more than ever committed and fully prepared to support your agenda," the statement said.

Continuing, the community further said "Mr. President, to succeed you need the joint effort of your lieutenants in government; but to succeed very well, it requires or demands the efforts of all of us the people to make this come to pass. This is our urge to you Dr. Weah.

This is our full pledge to you in your desperate and selfless quest to succeed in building a new Liberia."

The Fulani community said it believes in peace and reconciliation, noting "we harbor the strong conviction that with peace and reconciliation, the mass of the people will continue to live in a society of harmony and the respect for the rule of law."

They presented a gigantic cow and an undisclosed package to the president as his 52nd birthday gifts.

Receiving the gifts, Mayor Koijee extolled the Fulani community for the gifts and assured that they will be presented to the president.

He said the president is not really concerned about the gifts but the message that the gifts send, which indicates that the Fula community appreciates and loves the president.

Koijee said the president will ensure that there is equal opportunity for all irrespective of religious, political or other backgrounds.

Mayor Koijee praised the unity that exists among the Fula people, something he said, other tribes can emulate.