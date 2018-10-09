Liberia: Journalist Kenneh Donates to Schools

... In Montserrado County District #2

A Liberian Journalist Musa Kenneh has begun the distribution of school materials to schools across Montserrado County district #2 as part of his contribution to the district.

Journalist Kenneh distributed over twenty cartons of copy books and pens to seven schools across the district.

Some of the schools benefiting from the distribution include the Gucian Chastain Academy, M.K Islamic School, Mohammed Kromah Islamic School, Light of the Quran School, Faimo Christian Academy and the African Islamic Center School.

Speaking when he made separate remarks at each school, Journalist Kenneh said the donation was triggered by the enormous challenges faced by students in the area despite their quest to pursue education.

He disclosed that the process will continue overtime and ensure that every school in the district benefit as he described education as important tool to national development.

The President of the Legislative Press Pool used the occasion to encourage the students to take their lesson seriously in preparing themselves for future challenges.

Kenneh told the students that they can only achieve their goals in life through obtaining quality education which, he said, bridge the gaps between the have and have not.

He also used the occasion to admonish the Ministry of Education to increase its supplies to schools across the country as school administration continue to struggle to provide the needed services to the students.

The PUL 2018 Legislative Reporter identified the lack of proper monitoring by the ministry as factors responsible for the decline of the educational sector of the country.

Receiving the cartons of copy books, the Principal of the schools in separate remarks lauded Journalist Kenneh for the initiative.

The Principal of the Gucian Christian School Pastor Varney Boakai explained that donation is timely based on the difficulties faced by schools and students in getting schools materials to the students.

Also Speaking the Vice Principal for Instruction of the African Islamic Center School Augustine Samah praised Journalist Kenneh for the donation and encouraged other prominent members of the community to also extend their support to the school.

The Chief Imam of the Chicken Farm and the proprietor of the MK Islamic School offered prayers for the Journalist for his continuous services to the community, indicating that this is not the first contribution of Journalist Kenneh to the community.

The President of the Legislative Press Pool has over the years provided scholarships to several students across the district and offered tutorial classes for students in the district.

Journalist Kenneh is also working with the St. Francis Road Community Health Awareness team for its weekly health and sanitation awareness in communities across the district, self-help projects, cleaning of the communities and places of worship, among others.