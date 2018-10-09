Maputo — The mayoral candidate for the central Mozambican city of Beira of the ruling Frelimo Party, Augusta Maita, on Saturday promised that, if Frelimo wins the election scheduled for 10 October, it will prioritize jobs for young people, and will create incentives for professional training.

Speaking in the Maraza neighbourhood, she added that seeking ways of empowering women was also at the centre of her attentions.

"As a woman, I am giving priority to the participatory management by women in municipal governance programmes, to improve the social situation in all Beira neighbourhoods", she said.

She also promised to expand the water supply system and to build more schools. This would only be possible if the Beira electorate votes for Frelimo, she claimed.

The current mayor, Daviz Simango, leader of the Mozambique Democratic Movement (MDM), who is running for an unprecedented fourth term of office, promised on Saturday to establish garbage collection services in all Beira neighbourhoods.

"We need another opportunity to continue our work of making Beira different, and a city that its citizens can be proud of", Simango declared.

He has also promised to complete a project to build 25,000 new houses, which should ease overcrowding in parts of the city. Simango hoped that the Municipal Council would be able to move residents from flood-prone parts of the city to safer areas.

In the neighbourhood of Nhakunju, people complained about the poor drainage, and urged that more drainage channels be build to evacuate storm water during the rainy season. "The water floods the whole neighbourhood, and it becomes impossible to move around", residents told him.

Simango promised that the drainage problems will be solved, but he insisted that people should stop building houses randomly, often in areas that are unsuitable for housing.