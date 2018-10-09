Ethiopia: Dashen Donates to Support IDPs

Dashen Bank, one of 16 private banks in Ethiopia, donated five million Birr to support internally displaced people in Ethiopia.

The grant agreement was signed between Asfaw Alemu, president of Dashen, Damene Darota, deputy commissioner of the National Disaster Risk Management Commission.

"We share the pain of the community, and we stand with the people," Asfaw said.

UNICEF's Humanitarian Situation Report, released in June 2018, shows that a total of 2.4 million people were internally displaced between January and June of the same year.

Ethiopia has one of the largest populations of internally-displaced people, standing alongside worn-torn Syria, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Iraq and South Sudan.