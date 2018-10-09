6 October 2018

Addis Fortune (Addis Ababa)

Ethiopia: Dashen Donates to Support IDPs

Tagged:

Related Topics

Dashen Bank, one of 16 private banks in Ethiopia, donated five million Birr to support internally displaced people in Ethiopia.

The grant agreement was signed between Asfaw Alemu, president of Dashen, Damene Darota, deputy commissioner of the National Disaster Risk Management Commission.

"We share the pain of the community, and we stand with the people," Asfaw said.

UNICEF's Humanitarian Situation Report, released in June 2018, shows that a total of 2.4 million people were internally displaced between January and June of the same year.

Ethiopia has one of the largest populations of internally-displaced people, standing alongside worn-torn Syria, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Iraq and South Sudan.

Ethiopia

Ethiopia, Eritrea Ties Not a Threat to Lapsset - Official

The Eritrea and Ethiopia peace agreement signed in July will not have any negative impact on the implementation and… Read more »

Read the original article on Addis Fortune.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Addis Fortune. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.