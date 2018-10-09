6 October 2018

Addis Fortune (Addis Ababa)

Ethiopia: Foreign Ministry Undergoes Major Restructuring

The Foreign Ministry will be undergoing a structural reform after it received a seal of approval from Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed (PhD).

The Ministry's restructuring will focus on tactical and operational tasks in the fields of investment, technology transfer and trade and tourism, according to a spokesperson at the Ministry.

The Ministry undertook a study before the restructuring and took into consideration the experiences of over twenty countries.

The restructuring, which will also include deployment of new staff, will take place mainly to adapt to current situations in the country and with the global dynamism of diplomacy in the 21st century, according to Meles Alem, spokesperson of the Ministry.

Ethiopia

