6 October 2018

Addis Fortune (Addis Ababa)

Ethiopia: Railway Corporation's CEO Resigns

The board of the Ethiopian Railway Corporation has appointed Yehuwalashet Jemere as an acting CEO following the resignation of Berhanu Beshah (PhD), effective October 1, 2018.

The Corporation's board has in his place appointed Yehuwalashet who has worked in various positions at the Corporation.

Berhanu left the position voluntarily, according to a statement from the corporation's Communications Office.

Yehuwalashet was deputy of the department of the Corporation's Railroad Network. He graduated from Arba Minch with a BA degree in Civil Engineering, he did his second degree in the Netherlands at the Delft University of Technology in structural engineering.

The corporation has multiple ongoing projects, including the Awash-Weldiya and the Woldia-Meqelle project, being constructed by Turkish and Chinese contractors.

The first railway to be constructed in Ethiopia ran from Addis Abeba to Djibouti through Dire Dewa.

