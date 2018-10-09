6 October 2018

Addis Fortune (Addis Ababa)

Ethiopia: Bale Robe Airport Goes Operational

Tagged:

Related Topics

Bale Robe Airport, located in Oromia Regional State, began services after its inauguration last week.

The Ethiopian Airlines started a domestic tri-weekly service to the airport on Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays, with flight arrivals from different parts of the country including Addis Abeba and Hawassa.

Construction on the airport was initiated four years ago at a cost of half a billion Birr. The airport, which supports a 3-kilometer and a 400-meter long runway, will accommodate different types of passenger and cargo planes, including Boeing 737s.

Bale Robe is famous for its proximity to a notable landmark, Sof Omar Cave, which is the longest cave in Ethiopia and runs for 15Km.

Ethiopia

Ethiopia, Eritrea Ties Not a Threat to Lapsset - Official

The Eritrea and Ethiopia peace agreement signed in July will not have any negative impact on the implementation and… Read more »

Read the original article on Addis Fortune.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Addis Fortune. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.