Ethiopia: Bale Robe Airport Goes Operational

Bale Robe Airport, located in Oromia Regional State, began services after its inauguration last week.

The Ethiopian Airlines started a domestic tri-weekly service to the airport on Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays, with flight arrivals from different parts of the country including Addis Abeba and Hawassa.

Construction on the airport was initiated four years ago at a cost of half a billion Birr. The airport, which supports a 3-kilometer and a 400-meter long runway, will accommodate different types of passenger and cargo planes, including Boeing 737s.

Bale Robe is famous for its proximity to a notable landmark, Sof Omar Cave, which is the longest cave in Ethiopia and runs for 15Km.