Egypt/Swaziland: Aguirre Recalls 27 Players for Double Header Against Eswatini

Egypt coach Javier Aguirre recalled 27 players for The Pharaohs Group J double header against Esawtini later next week. Egypt will host the day 3 game in Cairo on Friday 12 October 2018, before heading to the southern kingdom for the reverse fixture four days later.

The Mexican tactician recalled 12 abroad based players, with Liverpool forward and 2018 FIFA 3rd best player Mohamed Salah highlighting his choices. Greece based Ahmed Hassan Koka and English third tier midfielder Sam Moursy also returned to the squad, after missing last month's 6-0 rout of Niger, Aguirre's first game in charge.

15 domestically based players made the list, five of them coming from CAF Champions League semifinalists Al Ahly. There were a place for a couple of new faces in Ismaily's midfielder Mohamed Sadek and Smouha's goalkeeper Mohamed Abu Gabal, while Mokawlon veteran striker Ahmed Ali returned to The Pharaohs squad after almost seven years of absence.

Egypt are currently second in Group J of the Total Africa Cup of Nations Cameroon 2019 qualifiers with three points, behind group leaders Tunisia who won both their games. Eswatini and Niger follow with a point each.

Full squad

Goalkeepers: Mohamed Elshennawy (Ahly), Mohamed Awwad (Al Wehda, Saudi Arabia), Mahmoud "Gennesh" Abdel Rehim (Zamalek), Mohamed Abu Gabal (smouha)

Defenders: Ahmed Elmohamady (Aston Villa, England), Ahmed Hegazy (West Bromwich Albion, England), Amro Tarek (Orlando City, USA), Ali Ghazal (Vancouver Whitecaps, Canada), Mohamed Hany (Ahly), Ayman Ashraf (Ahly), Ali Gabr (Pyramids), Mahmoud "Elwensh" Hamdy (Zamalek), Mohamed Hamdy (Pyramids), Baher Elmohamady (Ismaily)

Midfielders: Mohamed Elneny (Arsenal, England), Sam Morsy (Wigan Athletic, England), Amr Warda (PAOK, Greece), Mahmoud "Trezeguet" Hassan (Kasimpasa, Turkey), Tarek Hamed (Zamalek), Mohamed Sadek (Ismaily), Mohamed Mahmoud (Wadi Degla), Hussein Elshahat (Al Ain, United Arab Emirates)

Forwards: Mohamed Salah (Liverpool, England), Ahmed "Koka" Hassan (Olympiacos, Greece), Marwan Mohsen (Ahly), Ahmed Ali (El Mokawlon El Arab), Salah Mohsen (Ahly)