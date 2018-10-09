Tunisia Has Received No Official Correspondence From Egypt On Tightening Travel Restrictions for Tunisian Nationals (Statement)

Tunis/Tunisia — So far, Tunisia has not received any official correspondence from the Egyptian authorities on tightening travel restrictions for Tunisian nationals, said Saturday an official source of the Foreign Ministry under cover of anonymity.

Contacted by TAP, the same source denied the news that Egypt had informed Tunisia of the new travel restrictions for Tunisian nationals.

A statement corroborated by Egypt's ambassador to Tunisia Nabil Habchi who categorically denied on Saturday on the airwaves of a private radio, any new travel restrictions for Tunisian nationals. He said that the document posted on the web about restrictions and signed by Tunisia's ambassador to Egypt has not yet been checked.