5 October 2018

Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunisia: First International Lute Forum Kicks Off

Tunis/Tunisia — The 1st International Lute Forum kicked off works on Thursday in Tunis and is due to last till October 6, with attendance of a large number of Tunisian and foreign professionals who unanimously laid emphasis when taking the floor on the importance of the development of lute-related art activities.

Chaired by academic, lute researcher and holder of the first International Musicology Award Mahmoud Guettat, the forum brought together famous string instruments experts in Tunisia and the Arab world, namely Bechir Gharbi and Kamel Ferjani (Tunisia), Ahmed Fathi (Yemen), Omar Bechir (Iraq) and Tarek Abdallah (Egytp).

The opening ceremony provided the occasion to point out the prominent place held by lute in Yemen, Egypt and Iraq through the addresses of Ahmed Fathi, Omar Bechir and Tarak Abdallah who presented the lute's history in their respective countries as a base of musicology and reference used by philosophers.

This symposium is marked by the organisation of technical workshops on the lute, lute manufacturing and an international lute competition with the participation of ten candidates from Tunisia, Algeria, Turkey, Iran, Syria, Iraq and Greece.

