North Africa: Tunisia to Host OIF Office for Mena Region

Tunis/Tunisia — Tunisia will host the Office of the International Organisation of La Francophonie (OIF) for North Africa and Middle East (MENA) Region, Personal Representative of the President of the Republic to the OIF Ferid Memmich announced Saturday.

"This office has a strategic importance and will contribute to Tunisia's shining on Africa and the Middle East to draw projects," he told TAP.

According to him, Tunisia had not been the sole candidate, Lebanon had also applied to host the office.

This office is very important for the MENA region, especially as Tunisia will host the XVIII Summit of La Francophonie in 2020.

"Preparations for this event are on," he specified, pointing out that Tunisia will be represented by the Head of State to the XVII La Francophonie Summit in Yerevan (Armenia) on October 8-9.

During this summit, Tunisia "will officially receive the torch for hosting the 2020 summit; a key, historic and comemorative event," Memmich indicated, noting that over 30 heads of State have already confirmed their participation.

The 2020 meeting coincides with the celebration of the 50th anniversary of La Francophonie founded by late President Habib Bourguiba, his Senegalese and Nigerian counterparts Léopold Sédar Senghor and Hamani Diori as well as Prince Norodom Sihanouk of Cambodge, with a view to put the French language to the service of solidarity, development and rapprochement between peoples through the permanent dialogue of civilisations.