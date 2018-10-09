4 October 2018

The Point (Banjul)

Gambia: U.S. Govt Committed to Train Gambian Security

By Momodou Jawo

Justin Diaz, a special agent at the Regional Security Office of The United States Embassy in Dakar, Senegal, has affirmed that the U.S. government is committed to building the capacity of Gambians security officers in all aspect so that they could confront security challenges and threats in the country.

The U.S. special agent was speaking at the closing ceremony of a two-day capacity building training for 60 officers of The Gambia Immigration Department (GID) held at the Immigration Headquarters in Banjul. The training was organised by the U.S. Embassy in Banjul in collaboration with the GID.

The training, Justin went on, was meant among other things to train immigration officers on document verification - from passports to ID cards among others, to enable them detect some of the fraudulent activities going on within strategic locations of the country.

"Our job from the U.S. security officer is to help assist local government to be more secure in the country and helping the security. We build their capacity in areas that is of paramount significance to them in order to monitor people entering in the country."

"We expect the participants after the training to go back to their respective units and train their colleague officers on the knowledge they gained from the training in order to verify documents of people entering country at all local border posts," he said.

He described the training as success, saying that they have conducted such kinds of trainings in various countries where there is U.S. embassy. The participants, Justin went on, were trained on passport verification, using examples of Senegalese passport and U.S.

The spokesperson of the GID, Supt. Mamanding Dibba, spoke on the significance of the training, while urging the participants to leave up to expectation and help disseminate the knowledge to their colleagues. The capacity building training, he said, is very critical to the operation of the GID particularly when dealing with travelers and traveling documents.

"Capacitating our officers on how to understand and differentiate forged documents from genuine documents is significant.

Kaddy Gibba and Sarjo Darboe both participants dwelled on the importance of the training. The training, they went on, will go a long way in complementing their efforts and will also address some of the challenges they have been encountering particularly within the borders areas.

