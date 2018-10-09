4 October 2018

Gambian Wrestler 'Rambo' Takes Lessons From Senegalese Star Siteu

Gambia wrestling sensation and Bakau-based Rambo is taking tutorial with Senegal's Siteu ahead of his clash with Ndongo Lo.

Scheduled for the Independence Stadium 21st October, the encounter will see Ndongo Lo, an up and coming wrestler in the Senegalese arena, fight for the first time on Gambian soil.

Ndongo Lo had had a couple of defeats of recent and hopes to redeem his career with his bout against Gambia's Rambo who is intent on using this showdown to reach the next level.

And giving it's a cracking duel, Rambo flew to Dakar to take lessons from Siteu, a household name in sport.

In photos seen of the youngster, the Bakau resident underwent grueling training session with Siteu in an undisclosed location before posing for a picture.

In the short trip too, the Gambian got to meet the new Senegalese king of Arena Eumeu Sene.

