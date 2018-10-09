Gambia/Senegal: Madi Fatty Joins Senegal Premier League Side Teungueth FC

Gambian striker Madi Fatty has joined Senegal's first division side Teungueth FC after spending the second half of last season at Casa Sports where he scored nine goals.

Fatty signed a one year contract with the Senegalese premier league side with an option to extend his stay for another year. He joined Senegal premier league side Niarry Tally from Gambian top flight league side Real De Banjul and netted 12 goals in all competition.

His side is expected to play against Dakar Sacre Coeur on Thursday 4 October.