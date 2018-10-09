Gambia: New Chinese Visa Application Centre Launched in Gambia

The Visa Facilitator Services (VFS) Global in partnership with the Peoples Republic of China and the Government of the Gambia on Thursday 27 September 2018 launched a visa application centre at Bijilor 4b Bambo drive, Kombo Coastal Road.

The newly launched visa application centre is both central located and conveniently accessible to all residents and applicants for visa to the Peoples Republic of China are no longer required to apply at the Chinese Embassy in Dakar.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Zhang Jiming, the ambassador of the Peoples Republic of China to The Gambia said the peoples' needs since the resumption of the diplomatic ties 2 years ago have become stronger and very active.

"This year alone there are around 500 Gambians that have gone to China for short term study or training on development related subjects and there are also hundreds of Gambian students studying in Chinese universities among which nearly 100 students are on Chinese government scholarships" he said.

He further lamented that most Gambian business people are going to China for business trips, adding that the expectation for accessible Chinese Visa Application is very high for the centre and will save Gambians from trouble of going to Dakar for Chinese Visa application.

For her part, Fatou Njie Hydara, director of Asia Oceanic Asia Ministry of Foreign Affairs said that the Banjul Visa application centre is timely and important as it will alleviate the struggle Gambians encounter to secure Visa to China.

"It will also fasten the speed of acquiring a visa by Gambians and business entities in The Gambia to be able to carry out their business in a stress free atmosphere," she added.

I have gone through the visa fees and it is quite reasonable she said, hopping that it would not be reversed due to the trending business challenge in the world.

Also speaking at the launching ceremony, Satyajit Roy of VFS Global, said that this visa application centre is the eighth application centre that has been setup in Africa with partnership of the Peoples Republic of China and 12 visa application centre across the globe.

"This will be the 1st of its kind because it is going to be an inter country application centre between Gambia and Senegal and we are confident that the centre will play a pivotal role in strengthening the trouble of people to travel from Gambia to China," he said.