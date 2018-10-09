South Africa: Ellis Makes Three Changes for Chile Second Clash

Desiree Ellis, head coach of the Sasol-sponsored Banyana Banyana, has made three changes to the team that lost 2-1 to Chile in the first of two international friendly matches played on Saturday, 6 October in Vina del Mar.

The two nations will go into battle again tonight (22h00 Tuesday, 9 October local time - 03h00; Wednesday, 10 October South African time) at Estadio Santa Laura in Santiago.

Ellis has not tampered with the rearguard with Kaylin Swart continuing in goals, while Lebohang Ramalepe and Nothando Vilakazi will be at right and left back respectively. Captain Janine van Wyk will continue her partnership with Bambanani Mbane in central defence.

There have been positional changes in midfield - Kholosa Biyana will play alongside Rachel Sebati, with Refiloe Jane moving to the wing. Thembi Kgatlana returns to the starting line-up and will occupy the other wing.

With striker Jermaine Seoposenwe suspended after she was red carded in the first match, Linda Motlhalo and Melinda Kgadiete have been tasked with the responsibility of going in search of goals upfront.

Sebati, Kgatlana and Kgadiete come in for Kgaelebane Mohlakoana, Leandra Smeda and Seoposenwe.

Regina Mogolola will join Seoposenwe in the stands - Kgadiete and Ode Fulutudilu were not in the previous match day squad.

Van Wyk has urged her teammates to have the same fighting spirit they displayed after the red card.

"I was impressed with how we quickly adapted to playing with a player short - we showed a lot of character and fighting spirit, and we held them back for long periods of time until the penalty went against us. If we can start with that performance from the first whistle I see no reason why we cannot win the match and return home in high spirits," said Van Wyk.

"When we played the first game they were a closed book to us, but now that we know what they are about I believe we stand a good chance of upsetting them, and victory will go a long way in boosting our confidence ahead of the tough AFCON ahead. I believe we are now more than ready for face Chile as we have tried to rectify the mistakes we made in the first fixture."

South Africa is using this match to prepare for next month's Africa Women's Cup of Nations, which will take place in Ghana (17 November to 1 December) - the tournament also doubles as the African qualifiers to the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup. The top three teams will qualify for the World Cup in France. However, if Equatorial Guinea finish in the top three, the fourth placed team will qualify. Nigeria are the defending champions.

The draw for the African Women's Cup of Nations will take place on Sunday, 21 October in Accra, Ghana.

Chile has already qualified for the World Cup, and is using the clash against South Africa as part of their preparations before the draw that will take place on Saturday, 8 December in Paris.

The South Americans recently played the USA twice, and lost both matches - but they bounced back to defeat Costa Rica, and continued their winning streak against Banyana Banyana - they will be hoping for more success in the second fixture.

The loss against Chile was South Africa's first in eight matches - they last suffered defeat in March in the Cyprus Women's Cup against Belgium, and finished sixth out of 12 nations.

Since then they beat Lesotho over two legs of the AFCON qualifiers, and were unbeaten in the five matches in the 2018 COSAFA Women's Championship in Port Elizabeth last month, which saw them retain their title.

Banyana Banyana will fly back on Wednesday, 10 October and are expected to land at the OR Tambo International Airport on Thursday, 11 October at 07h35.

Banyana Banyana XI vs Chile - second match (Santiago):

20. Kaylin Swart (GK), 2. Lebohang Ramalepe, 3. Nothando Vilakazi, 5. Janine Van Wyk (captain), 7. Melinda Kgadiete, 10. Linda Motlhalo, 11. Thembi Kgatlana, 13. Bambanani Mbane, 14. Rachel Sebati, 15. Refiloe Jane, 19. Kholosa Biyana

Subs:

Roxanne Barker (GK), 4. Noko Matlou, 6. Kgaelebane Mohlakoana, 8. Khanya Xesi, 9. Koketso Tlailane, 12. Ode Fulutudilu, 16. Andile Dlamini, 17. Leandra Smeda, 18. Nompumelelo Nyandeni

Not in the match day squad:

Regina Mogolola, Jermaine Seoposenwe

HEAD COACH: DESIREE ELLIS