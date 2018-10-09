South Africa: Lions Lose Bok Scrumhalf for Remainder of Season

Springbok and Lions scrumhalf Ross Cronje will be sidelined for the remainder of the year after undergoing shoulder surgery.

A Lions spokesperson told Sport24 on Tuesday that Cronje is expected to be available for the start of next year's Super Rugby competition.

In addition, fullback Andries Coetzee's season is also over due to a fractured foot. He will be operated on later this week, the Lions confirmed.

The report added that Bok flyhalf Elton Jantjies , who received limited game time during the Rugby Championship, could be called on for Friday's Currie Cup clash against the Pumas in Nelspruit.

No 8 Warren Whiteley , who missed the Springboks' last two Tests due to a groin injury, is not yet 100% ready and appears unlikely to face the Pumas.

Heading into the final round of regular season Currie Cup fixtures, the Golden Lions are currently fourth on the standings with three wins and two losses (16 points).

The Pumas (12 points) are behind in fifth spot them with two wins and three losses.

Source: Sport24