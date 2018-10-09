South Africa: Du Toit Grateful for 'Special' Time With Boks

Sharks prop Thomas du Toit has thanked Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus for including him in the national set-up this year.

Still just 23-years-old, Du Toit has earned five Bok caps under Erasmus in 2018.

He played in the loss to Wales in Washington DC, all three Tests against England in June as well as in the Rugby Championship opener against Argentina in Durban.

Du Toit has not featured for the Boks since then, but he says that he loved every minute of being in the camp.

"The time with the Boks was very special and Rassie giving me an opportunity to play was an absolute dream come true for me," Du Toit from Durban on Tuesday.

Having been turned into a tighthead prop, Du Toit knows that there is strong competition for places in the Springbok mix.

Frans Malherbe, Wilco Louw, Vincent Koch and Trevor Nyakane are all in the set-up while Coenie Oosthuizen is also fit again having spent 10 months out with a knee injury.

"We had a shortage of tightheads for a very long time, and now it feels like we're overflowing with tightheads. I believe that brings the best out of all of us," he said.

Du Toit will now turn his attention back to the Currie Cup and a clash against Griquas in Kimberley on Saturday afternoon.

If the Sharks win with a bonus point, they will move ahead of Western Province at the top of the Currie Cup log.

Province, though, will be able to secure top spot and home ground advantage for the knockouts with victory over the Blue Bulls at Newlands later on Saturday.

"We've got nothing to lose, but everything to gain," Du Toit said.

"If we win this game then it sets us up for the next one. We're very excited to play."

Kick-off is at 15:00 .

