9 October 2018

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Jantjies, Mapoe Return for Lions Against Pumas

Scrumhalf Nic Groom will lead the Golden Lions for the first time when they take on the Pumas in a Currie Cup game in Nelspruit on Friday night.

The Johannesburg based team are bolstered by the inclusion of two Springboks , Elton Jantjies and Lionel Mapoe .

According to Groom, the two week break the Lions had came at a good time in the season and the team are ready to bounce back to winning ways after a number of tough fixtures.

"A lot of this week has been about us and not where we play. You can't control the referee or the field or the crowd. We are really just inwardly focused," he commented on playing in Nelspruit.

Kick-off is at 19:00.

Teams

Pumas

TBA

Golden Lions

15 Sylvian Mahuza, 14 Wandisile Simelane, 13 Lionel Mapoe, 12 Howard Mnisi, 11 Courtnall Skosan, 10 Elton Jantjies, 9 Nic Groom (captain), 8 Hacjivah Dayimani, 7 James Venter, 6 Hanko de Villiers, 5 Marvin Orie, 4 Rhyno Herbst, 3 Jacobie Adriaanse, 2 Corne Fourie, 1 Sti Sithole

Substitutes: 16 Pieter Jansen, 17 Danie Mienie, 18 Chergine Fillies, 19 Driaan Bester, 20 Len Massyn, 21 Dillon Smit, 22 Shaun Reynolds

Source: Sport24

