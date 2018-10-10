9 October 2018

Daily Trust (Abuja)

Nigeria: Oxfam Ranks Nigeria Last On Inequality Index Again

Tagged:

More on This

Related Topics

Photo: The Guardian
Oxfam.
By Hamisu Muhammad

Bali — For a second time, Nigeria has been ranked the country with highest inequality between its rich and poor population by OXFAM, a global civil society body that fights against injustice and its partners.

The group indicates that Nigeria's social spending (on health, education and social protection) is shamefully low, which is reflected in very poor social outcomes for its citizens.

"One in 10 children in Nigeria does not reach their fifth birthday, and more than 10 million children do not go to school. Sixty percent of these are girls," the report said

The index titled Commitment to Reducing Inequality Index (CRI Index) shows that in the past year Nigeria has seen an increase in the number of labour rights violations. The minimum wage has not increased since 2011 and that the social spending has stagnated.

The CRI Index shows that there is still significant potential for Nigeria to raise and collect more tax, so it scores very badly on this aspect too. There have however been very recent improvements in this area in 2018, which will show up in next year's CRI.

"The IMF has given clear advice on the importance of tackling inequality, referring to Nigeria's score in the CRI Index. The president of the country has also said that tackling inequality is important, as inequality leads to political instability. Yet little has been done," the report said.

Denmark tops this year's CRI Index with the highest score. The northern European country has some of the most progressive taxation policies in the world. It also has some of the best labour market policies, and its protection of women in the workplace is the best in the world.

The index rank 157 countries on their policies on social spending, tax, and labour right - three area that the group beliefs are critical to reducing inequality.

Other countries with high inequality ranking include; Uzbekistan-156, Haiti-155, Chad-154 and Sierra Leone -153.

More on This

Nigeria, Singapore and India Fuel Wealth Gap - Oxfam

The richest 1 percent of the global population nabbed four fifths of wealth created between mid-2016 and mid-2017, while… Read more »

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.