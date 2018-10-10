9 October 2018

Nairobi News (Nairobi)

Kenya: City MCAs Want Court to Throw Away Elachi's Bid to Resume Office

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Sam Kiplagat

Nairobi County Assembly wants a case filed by ousted Speaker Beatrice Elachi dismissed, saying they are protected by the Powers and Privileges Act.

Arguing before the Employment court on Monday, the Assembly said the Act protects MCAs as they conduct House business.

They further argued that the court has no jurisdiction to hear the matter, because Ms Elachi's removal is not an employment issue.

The acting Clerk of the Assembly Nancy Mutai and acting Speaker Chege Mwaura have filed an application raising objections on contempt proceedings.

NO DENIED ENTRY

The MCAs and Ms Mutai, however, said no one has denied Ms Elachi entry as she was free to go to her office whenever she wants.

On her part, Ms Elachi, through lawyer Harrison Kinyanjui, wants Prof Tom Ojienda, who has filed an affidavit on behalf of the Assembly, to be cross-examined over the statement.

He said the rules prohibits an advocate from appearing as a witness and a counsel in the same case.

However, the application was opposed by lawyer Muthomi Thiankolu for the Assembly, saying it was "unnecessarily dramatic".

Justice Maureen Onyango directed all parties to file their submissions ahead of the October 16 mention. She extended the orders barring Ms Elachi's removal.

Kenya

Aukot Close to 1 Million Signatures For Referendum

A campaign by the Dr Ekuru Aukot-led Thirdway Alliance to amend the Constitution has now gathered 600,000 signatures,… Read more »

Read the original article on Nairobi News.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Nairobi News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.