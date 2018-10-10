Kenya: Wundanyi Teacher Accused of Raping Student on the Run

A teacher suspected of impregnating a 15-year-old student of Mwakiwiwi Secondary School in Wundanyi, Taita Taveta County and then helping her procure an abortion is on the run.

The incident that is said to have occurred in July 2018 was reported at Wundanyi Police Station but the culprit is yet to be apprehended.

The school's principal, Marylyn Mwadomu, said the teacher had been luring the student into his house within the school where he repeatedly defiled the student and eventually impregnated her.

STUDENT IN TEACHER'S HOUSE

She said one day the student was found in the teacher's house and upon interrogation she confessed to have procured an abortion.

Mr Mwadomu said the suspected teacher had left the Form One student at his house and reported to school.

The suspect is said to have disappeared after he learnt that the headteacher and the school's board of management (BOM) had called for a meeting to discuss the matter.

"When he realised that we were following the case he vanished. We cannot trace him to date," she said.

She said the student had undergone medical examination and a statement taken by the police.

ABORTION

"We took her to the hospital and upon examination it was confirmed that she had procured an abortion. The school's administration has been following up this case but sadly nothing is forthcoming," she said.

The headteacher said efforts to seek the intervention of the Teachers Service Commission (TSC) and the police were in vain as she is yet to get any feedback from them.

At the same time, the BOM has suspended a female teacher who is said to have been sending the minor to the suspect.

Sources told the Daily Nation that no action has been taken against the TSC-registered teacher who was employed by the school's BOM.

INTERDICTION

County TSC Director Joyce Kikuvi said they have started his interdiction process and urged the police to take action.

Ms Kikuvi said police are delaying justice for the minor yet TSC has given them the evidence they need in order to arrest the suspect.

She said they are equally concerned as to why it has taken so long to arrest the teacher whom she said is within police reach.

"His mobile phone is on, so why are they taking long to get him?" she asked.

She said the family of the suspect had informed education officers that he was sick and is on sick leave.

"The police are the ones responsible for arresting him. We want justice for the minor," she said.

Efforts to reach Wundanyi OCPD Onesmus Kombe for response were unsuccessful as he was not available on phone.