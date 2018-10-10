Kenya/Uganda: Ugandan Defender Extends Bandari Stay

Ugandan defender Fred Nkata has signed a new two-year contract with Bandari, the SportPesa Premier League runners up said on Tuesday.

The dockers chief executive Edward Oduor told Nation Sport that Nkata, son of former club head coach Paul Nkata, has committed his future to the Mombasa-based side for the next two seasons.

"Nkata's contract was set to expire in December this year but he has extended his stay here after successful talks," said Oduor.

The team has given the players a two-week break before they resume training on October 24 for the 2019 season.

"We want to prepare our team much earlier because the new season is just around the corner," he said.

"We want all our players to remain but we cannot hold onto those who want to leave to do so."

Bandari beat relegated Thika United 5-1 at Mbaraki Sports Club on Sunday before they were presented with the runners-up trophy plus a cash prize of Sh1.5 million.

Captain Felly Mulumba, who skippered the side to their historic second place finish in the top flight league, attributed their success to cohesion among the players, technical bench and managers. "Such unity is needed the coming season as we are aiming to win the league," Mulumba said.