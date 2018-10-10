9 October 2018

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: Expert to Trace Taxi Movements in Lawyer Kimani's Murder

By Sam Kiplagat

A police expert is Wednesday morning expected to trace the last movements of a vehicle belonging to a taxi driver who was killed together with lawyer Willy Kimani two years ago.

Mr Kennedy Kirandi Mwadime, an officer based at the Integrated Communication Command and Control Centre, at Jogoo House explained before Justice Jessie Lesiit how the sophisticated system works.

The system, he said, is used for radio surveillance, facial recognition, automatic number plate recognition and capturing information in the fourth generation police mobile phones.

CCTV SURVEILLANCE

He further said the centre has CCTV security surveillance for public safety and monitoring of traffic on the roads.

He told court he was asked to trace the movements of five vehicles, among them vehicles that were used by Mr Kimani, his client Josephat Mwenda and taxi driver Joseph Muiruri.

Four Administration Police officers Fredrick Leliman, Stephen Cheburet, Sylvia Wanjiku and Leonard Maina Mwangi, and a police informer Peter Ngugi, have denied murdering Mr Kimani, Mr Mwenda and Mr Mururi.

The three were kidnapped after leaving the Mavoko Law Courts on June 23, 2016.

Their bodies were retrieved a week later, from the Athi River, near Ol Donyo Sabuk Police Station.

Their bodies had been stashed in gunny bags.

The trial resumes Tuesday morning.

