9 October 2018

Nairobi News (Nairobi)

Kenya: TV Anchor Jacque Maribe Snubs Jowie as Couple Reunites in Court - Photos

Tagged:

Related Topics

Citizen TV anchor Jacque Maribe reunited with her fiancé Joseph Irungu, alias Jowie, in court on Tuesday, but they largely ignored each other.

The two arrived at Milimani Law Court separately to face charges for the murder of Monica Kimani.

Ms Maribe arrived accompanied by her lawyer Katwa Kigen, while Mr Irungu was with his lawyer Cliff Ombeta.

The Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Noordin Haji on Tuesday said he has sanctioned murder charges against the duo after reviewing the evidence gathered by detectives so far.

"I am satisfied that there exists a prima facie case to warrant criminal prosecution," Mr Haji stated. "I have therefore directed that they be immediately arraigned before the High Court and charged accordingly."

Happening Now: Lawyer Katwa Kigen accompanying Citizen TV Journalist Jacque Maribe at Milimani Law Courts

DPP Noordin Haji had this morning ordered Jacque Maribe and Joseph Irungu alias Jowie be charged with murder pic.twitter.com/7tk60D46FX

- Citizen TV Kenya (@citizentvkenya) October 9, 2018

Kenya

Aukot Close to 1 Million Signatures For Referendum

A campaign by the Dr Ekuru Aukot-led Thirdway Alliance to amend the Constitution has now gathered 600,000 signatures,… Read more »

Read the original article on Nairobi News.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Nairobi News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.