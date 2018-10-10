Kenya: TV Anchor Jacque Maribe Snubs Jowie as Couple Reunites in Court - Photos

Citizen TV anchor Jacque Maribe reunited with her fiancé Joseph Irungu, alias Jowie, in court on Tuesday, but they largely ignored each other.

The two arrived at Milimani Law Court separately to face charges for the murder of Monica Kimani.

Ms Maribe arrived accompanied by her lawyer Katwa Kigen, while Mr Irungu was with his lawyer Cliff Ombeta.

The Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Noordin Haji on Tuesday said he has sanctioned murder charges against the duo after reviewing the evidence gathered by detectives so far.

"I am satisfied that there exists a prima facie case to warrant criminal prosecution," Mr Haji stated. "I have therefore directed that they be immediately arraigned before the High Court and charged accordingly."

Happening Now: Lawyer Katwa Kigen accompanying Citizen TV Journalist Jacque Maribe at Milimani Law Courts

DPP Noordin Haji had this morning ordered Jacque Maribe and Joseph Irungu alias Jowie be charged with murder pic.twitter.com/7tk60D46FX

- Citizen TV Kenya (@citizentvkenya) October 9, 2018