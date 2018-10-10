10 October 2018

The Guardian (Lagos)

Nigeria: Probe of Rights Abuses in Nigeria Ends Soon, Says ICC

Photo: Human Rights Watch
By Joseph Onyekwere

The International Criminal Court (ICC) has said its investigation of human rights violation in Nigeria would end soon.

It stated that investigators would in no time submit their findings on the inquiries initiated against the country over alleged gross abuse of citizens' rights.

ICC prosecutor, Dr Fatou Bensouda, made the disclosure yesterday during a conversation with the Executive Director of the International Bar Association (IBA), Mark Ellis, at the ongoing yearly conference of the lawyers' body in Rome, Italy.

A former Attorney General and Minister of Justice of The Gambia, Bensouda said her team of investigators was going underground on preliminary examination of the Nigerian situation.

She said: "My team is going underground on preliminary examination collecting information, talking with government officials and others and not just the authorities themselves. The preliminary examination in Nigeria has advanced a lot.

It is moving and progressing very well. Hopefully, very soon, we will come to the final determination of that investigation."

