10 October 2018

The Guardian (Lagos)

Nigeria: Aisha Buhari Congratulates Adamawa Female Candidates

By Clarkson Voke Eberu and Terhemba Daka

Wife of the President, Mrs. Aisha Buhari, has congratulated two female candidates for winning the senatorial primary elections to emerge the flagbearers of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Adamawa State.

In a statement signed by Suleiman Haruna, a Director of Information, Mrs. Buhari called on the two female candidates to show good example in their political journey and carry women along, especially in their various zones.

In another development, a fiery rights activist, Chief Rita Lori-Ogbebor, has called for the cancellation of the primary that returned Dr. Emmanuel Eweta Uduaghan as the All Progressives Congress (APC) senatorial standard bearer for Delta South in next year's general elections.

The Itsekiri woman leader, who stated that the former governor of Delta State was allegedly imposed by the party's Chairman, Adams Oshiomhole, said "there was no election whatsoever" in the district.

Lori-Ogbebor, who spoke at a press conference yesterday in Lagos, therefore, called on President Muhammadu Buhari and APC National Leader, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, to prevail on the erstwhile Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) leader to cancel the exercise and conduct a fresh one that "meets the basic minimum test of credibility and transparency involving other contenders, AVM Terry Omatsola and Mr. Temisan Omatseye."

She said that what she witnessed in Warri was "a shock, disgrace and insult on the people's sensibilities"

