Nigeria: CAN Urges Buhari to Give Nigerians a Sense of Belonging

Abuja — The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) yesterday charged President Muhammadu Buhari to listen to the voice of wisdom and give Nigerians a sense of belonging, irrespective of their religious, ethnic and political leanings.

It also chided the President's Personal Assistant on Social Media, Lauretta Onochie, over her open letter to the CAN President, Reverend Samson Olasupo Ayokunle, describing her as a 'prodigal child' who has missed her relevance.

Onochie had in a letter to Ayokunle, allegedly accused him of being corrupt and running down CAN and its affiliates.

But in a statement yesterday in Abuja, Public Relations Officer, Northern CAN, Reverend John Hayab, it noted that the association was shocked and appalled at Onochie's claim that President Buhari's appointments and official dealings since assuming office had been based on merit.

"That is not true and everyone knows it. Onochie is not only a liar, but also a misguided person. Her letter to Ayokunle associating him with Satan only confirms who she is.

"Unknowingly to the likes of Onochie and her pay masters, Ayokunle is raising a high standard of integrity in CAN to the shame of his detractors. That is why those false accusations against him can't stand," the statement reads.

Her letter revolved around the CAN President who has not left any stones unturned in condemning President Buhari's lopsided appointments.

"Fortunately and coincidentally, her so-called open letter came out on the same day a well-respected newspaper in the country, The Guardian in its editorial, added a voice to the national concern over President Buhari's nepotism.

"It indicated that Nigerians are no more fools and could no longer be misguided by despicable characters who have strayed into the corridors of power.

"We would have ignored the attention-seeking Onochie in her attempt to denigrate religious leaders who are doing everything to ensure peace among our people across religious divide, but we need to set the record straight," the statement added.