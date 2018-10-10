10 October 2018

The Guardian (Lagos)

Nigeria: 420 Militants, Cultists Embrace Akwa Ibom's Amnesty Programme

By Igho Akeregha and Inemesit Akpan-Nsoh

Over 420 militants, kidnappers and cultists have again embraced the amnesty programme offered by Akwa Ibom State government.

The criminal gang from Etim Ekpo and Ukanafun local council areas surrendered their weapons to the amnesty committee, comprising heads of security agencies in the state.

The Guardian recalls that about 264 cultists, kidnappers and militants who surrendered from Ukanafun about a month ago, have done documentations with the government and police.

Addressing them in Uyo yesterday, Deputy Governor Moses Ekpo commended them for taking the bold step to respond to the governor's call to renounce cultism and other vices.

He charged them not to be afraid, as government has signed an undertaking on their behalf, to protect them from harassment by security agencies.

Ekpo added that government has also drawn a rehabilitation programme to reform their character and reintegrate them into the society.

The state Commissioner of Police, Samuel Ogunjemilusi, urged them to surrender the remaining weapons still in their custody not to be tempted back into crime.

Meanwhile, Director of Research at the National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies (NIPSS), Kuru, Plateau State, Prof. Habu Galadima, wants the Federal Government to sustain the amnesty programme in the interest of the country.

He commended the Special Adviser to the President on Niger Delta, Prof. Charles Dokubo, for providing the needed strategic leadership in that direction.

