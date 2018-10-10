9 October 2018

Nairobi News (Nairobi)

Kenya: Ochilo Ayacko Wins Migori Senate Seat in By-Election

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Elvis Ondieki and Ruth Mbula

The Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) candidate Ochilo Ayacko has won the Migori Senate seat.

Mr Ayacko trounced five other candidates after garnering 85,234 votes (57.7pc) with his closest opponent Mr Eddy Oketch getting 60,555 (40.99pc).

The former minister had already pulled a comfortable lead on Monday night with four out of the eight constituencies reporting.

LOW VOTER TURNOUT

The Senate by-election was marred by low voter turnout with only 38.02 percent of the 388,633 registered voters casting their ballots. Only 511 votes were rejected.

The county has eight constituencies, namely Uriri, Rongo, Suna West, Suna East, Nyatike, Kuria West, Awendo and Kuria East.

It is only in Uriri, the backyard of Migori Governor Okoth Obado, that Mr Oketch trounced Mr Ayacko. Mr Obado, now in remand following allegations that he plotted the murder of university student Sharon Otieno, had backed the youthful Mr Oketch before his arrest.

Other candidates are Peter Jobando (Green Congress Party), Mr Solomon Hodo Rugaria (People's Democratic Party), Mr Samwel Otieno (independent) and Mr Dickson Ogolla (independent).

These are the provisional IEBC tallies:

Suna East Constituency

Ayacko (11,950); Oketch (8,297); Jobando (147); Ogola (121); Hodo (34); Otieno (20).

Suna West Constituency

Ayacko (13,335); Oketch (8,221); Jobando (55); Ogola (66); Otieno (23); Hodo (8)

Uriri Constituency

Oketch (14,291); Ayacko (8,680); Ogola (77); Jobando (51); Hodo (24); Otieno (21)

Kuria East Constituency

Ayacko (4,961); Oketch (1,585); Hodo (79); Otieno (77); Jobando (68); Ogola (63).

Rongo Constituency

Ayacko (12,904); Oketch (5,315); Otieno (194); Ogola (60); Jobando (44); Hodo (8)

Kenya

Aukot Close to 1 Million Signatures For Referendum

A campaign by the Dr Ekuru Aukot-led Thirdway Alliance to amend the Constitution has now gathered 600,000 signatures,… Read more »

Read the original article on Nairobi News.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Nairobi News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.