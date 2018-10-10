Kenya: Dennis Itumbi in Prayers Aas Jacque Maribe Heads to Remand

Secretary of Digital Innovation and Diaspora in the Office of the President Dennis Itumbi is now in prayers as Citizen TV's Jacque Maribe heads to Lang'ata Women Prison.

Itumbi took to Twitter minutes after Justice Jesse Lessit ordered Ms Maribe to be remanded, to explain why he is seeking divine intervention for Maribe and Monica's family.

"Jacqueline Maribe, you remain in my prayers. May Justice, like many waters be done. May Monica & her family find the answers they deserve & those responsible be punished as per by law established. But may you find Justice, that you equally deserve. You got my hand of friendship," he twitted.

Jacqueline Maribe, you remain in my prayers. May Justice, like many waters be done. May Monica & her family find the answers they deserve & those responsible be punished as per by law established. But may you find Justice, that you equally deserve. You got my hand of friendship

- Dennis Itumbi, HSC (@OleItumbi) October 9, 2018

Last week after Maribe was arrested, Itumbi took to social media and wondered what was wrong with love.

"What is wrong with love? Nothing. Loving someone and offering your entire life, body and spirit to them unconditionally, is the highest form of human sacrifice," he wrote.

On Tuesday morning, the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Noordin Haji said he has sanctioned murder charges against Maribe alongside her fiancé Joseph Irungu alias Jowie following the death of businesswoman Monica Kimani in Nairobi last month.