9 October 2018

Nairobi News (Nairobi)

Kenya: Watch - Jowie Attempts to Shield Jacque Maribe From Cameras in Court

By Mwende Kasujja

The romantic side of murder suspect Joseph Irungu, alias Jowie, played out in court on Tuesday as he shielded his fiancée Jacque Maribe from media cameras.

Moments after Justice Jessie Lessit had ordered for the Citizen TV anchor to be remanded at Lang'ata Women's Prison, a distressed Maribe sat on the dock with her head and hands on her lap.

Her fiancé Jowie, who was conferring with his lawyer Cliff Ombeta, stopped for a moment and moved towards Maribe to shield her from the glare of media cameras

Jowie stood in front to Maribe with a stern face as he beckoned his friends to bring the journalist some tissue.

MOVED AWAY

He placed his right hand on Maribe's back, but the visibly irritated journalist looked up and moved away from her fiancé's protection.

Maribe then moved further away from Jowie and started conferring with her lawyer Katwa Kigen.

During their appearance in court on Tuesday, the couple looked away from each other the whole time, with their body language telling of a love gone sour.

Jowie will be remanded at Industrial Area Prison until Monday when he will take a plea.

Judge Jesse Lessit also ordered prison authorities to ensure he is taken to hospital for treatment of the gunshot wound on his left shoulder.

Maribe was ordered to undergo a mental assessment before taking a plea on Monday.

Read the original article on Nairobi News.

