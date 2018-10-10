Kenya: TV Girl Jacque Maribe to Be Remanded at Lang'ata Women Prison

Citizen TV anchor Jacqe Maribe and her fiancé Joseph Irungu, alias Jowie, will be remanded in custody until Monday when they will take pleas for the murder of Monica Kimani.

Justice Jesse Lessit ordered Ms Maribe to be remanded at Lang'ata Women Prison, while Jowie will be remanded at Industrial Area Remand Prison.

The judge also ordered for Ms Maribe to undergo a mental assessment at Mathare Hospital to determine if she can stand a murder trial.

Justice Lessit also allowed Jowie to seek medical treatment in hospital for the gunshot wound on his shoulder.

Mr Irungu, whose hand was in a sling and was chewing gum while on the dock, will also get treatment for his gunshot wound.

His lawyer told the court that the arm is paralysed and swollen as he produced a referral note from Nairobi Hospital to Kenyatta National Hospital.

During an interview with NTV, Mr Irungu's parents said police officers have denied him access to medical treatment since his arrest.