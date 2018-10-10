9 October 2018

Nairobi News (Nairobi)

Kenya: TV Girl Jacque Maribe to Be Remanded at Lang'ata Women Prison

Tagged:

Related Topics

Citizen TV anchor Jacqe Maribe and her fiancé Joseph Irungu, alias Jowie, will be remanded in custody until Monday when they will take pleas for the murder of Monica Kimani.

Justice Jesse Lessit ordered Ms Maribe to be remanded at Lang'ata Women Prison, while Jowie will be remanded at Industrial Area Remand Prison.

The judge also ordered for Ms Maribe to undergo a mental assessment at Mathare Hospital to determine if she can stand a murder trial.

Justice Lessit also allowed Jowie to seek medical treatment in hospital for the gunshot wound on his shoulder.

Mr Irungu, whose hand was in a sling and was chewing gum while on the dock, will also get treatment for his gunshot wound.

His lawyer told the court that the arm is paralysed and swollen as he produced a referral note from Nairobi Hospital to Kenyatta National Hospital.

During an interview with NTV, Mr Irungu's parents said police officers have denied him access to medical treatment since his arrest.

Kenya

Aukot Close to 1 Million Signatures For Referendum

A campaign by the Dr Ekuru Aukot-led Thirdway Alliance to amend the Constitution has now gathered 600,000 signatures,… Read more »

Read the original article on Nairobi News.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Nairobi News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.