The Nairobi County government has banned graduation ceremonies in public nursery schools.

Education County Executive Janet Ouko has written a circular to administrators of all public schools informing them of the ban.

She explained that the ban was to curb additional charges imposed on parents by school administrators for hosting the graduation ceremonies.

The charges are frustrating Governor Mike Sonko's efforts to have free early childhood development education, she explained.

"We have noted with concern that schools are planning ECDE graduations and charging parents between Sh 1,000 and Sh 1,500. This is against the spirit of free ECDE which is being offered by the governor of Nairobi County... This is therefore to communicate a ban on all ECDE graduation ceremonies especially if they attract a charge," read the circular.

Nursery schools have routinely held graduation parties at the end of third terms for pupils graduationg to primary schools.

Some schools have special kiddie gowns for the pupils that are worn during these ceremonies and have recently gained a lot of popularity.