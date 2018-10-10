Kenya: The Maribes Daddy-Daughter Moment Warms Hearts Online - Video

A video of Citizen TV's Jacque Maribe's father cheering her up in court has gone viral online.

In the video, Mr Mwangi Maribe approaches his daughter and whispers to her ear as she holds onto him.

Moments into the conversation, Mr Maribe cracks a joke that finally makes his daughter smile as she blushes and covers her mouth.

Jacque then goes on to tap her father's head as he too looks down and smiles before looking up to lock eyes with her.

Mr Maribe towards the end of their conversation taps Jacque's right cheeks as the two smile at each other.

The video has been shared widely attracting hundreds of comments from users who admired the father-daughter relationship.

Geoffrey Irene commented; "That's the father's love, priceless."

Essy Mwende added; "Jacky is emotional BT dad anamfanya acheke kidogo... daddies are the best."

Joseph Gitau stated; "I think this is the best gift a Father can give to his dota... standing out to be counted!"

Nancy leftie wrote; "Super dad he is. Despite the hard times the daughter is going through, he makes sure he puts a smile on her face."

Ndungu Nyoro stated; "Baba Jacque you win. You are the best dad in the whole world. She deserves a cheer. You did it well."

Esther Kangangi added; "Daddy's little girl. This will give Jacky strength to soldier on despite the hurdles."

A user wrote; "Lovely! I'm imaging my dad if it was my sister or I, tungetandikwa aki!! Angeambia judge tufungwe!! 😂😂😂."