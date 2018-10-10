9 October 2018

Nairobi News (Nairobi)

Kenya: The Maribes Daddy-Daughter Moment Warms Hearts Online - Video

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Evelyne Musambi

A video of Citizen TV's Jacque Maribe's father cheering her up in court has gone viral online.

In the video, Mr Mwangi Maribe approaches his daughter and whispers to her ear as she holds onto him.

Moments into the conversation, Mr Maribe cracks a joke that finally makes his daughter smile as she blushes and covers her mouth.

Jacque then goes on to tap her father's head as he too looks down and smiles before looking up to lock eyes with her.

Mr Maribe towards the end of their conversation taps Jacque's right cheeks as the two smile at each other.

The video has been shared widely attracting hundreds of comments from users who admired the father-daughter relationship.

Geoffrey Irene commented; "That's the father's love, priceless."

Essy Mwende added; "Jacky is emotional BT dad anamfanya acheke kidogo... daddies are the best."

Joseph Gitau stated; "I think this is the best gift a Father can give to his dota... standing out to be counted!"

Nancy leftie wrote; "Super dad he is. Despite the hard times the daughter is going through, he makes sure he puts a smile on her face."

Ndungu Nyoro stated; "Baba Jacque you win. You are the best dad in the whole world. She deserves a cheer. You did it well."

Esther Kangangi added; "Daddy's little girl. This will give Jacky strength to soldier on despite the hurdles."

A user wrote; "Lovely! I'm imaging my dad if it was my sister or I, tungetandikwa aki!! Angeambia judge tufungwe!! 😂😂😂."

Kenya

Aukot Close to 1 Million Signatures For Referendum

A campaign by the Dr Ekuru Aukot-led Thirdway Alliance to amend the Constitution has now gathered 600,000 signatures,… Read more »

Read the original article on Nairobi News.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Nairobi News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.