10 October 2018

Daily Trust (Abuja)

Nigeria Again Ranked Highest On Inequality Index

Tagged:

More on This

Related Topics

Photo: The Guardian
Oxfam.
By Hamisu Muhammad

Bali — For the second time, Nigeria has been ranked the country with the highest inequality among its citizens by OXFAM.

OXFAM, a global civil society body that fights against injustice, and its partners indicate that Nigeria's social spending (on health, education and social protection) is shamefully low, which is reflected in very poor social outcomes for its citizens.

"One in 10 children in Nigeria does not reach their fifth birthday, and more than 10 million children do not go to school. Sixty percent of these are girls," the report said.

The index, released yesterday at the Annual International Monetary Fund and World Bank Meetings in Bali, Indonesia, titled 'Commitment to Reducing Inequality Index (CRI Index)' showed that in the past year, Nigeria recorded increase in the number of labour rights violations. Its minimum wage has not increased since 2011 and social spending has stagnated.

The CRI Index also shows that there is still significant potential for Nigeria to raise and collect more tax - scoring very badly on this aspect too. There have however been very improvements in this area of recent (in 2018), which will show in next year's CRI.

"The IMF has given clear advice on the importance of tackling inequality, referring to Nigeria's score in the CRI Index. The president of the country has also said that tackling inequality is important, as inequality leads to political instability. Yet little has been done," the report said.

Denmark tops this year's CRI Index with the highest score. It has some of the most progressive taxation policies in the world; the best labour market policies, and its protection of women in the workplace is the best in the world.

The index ranked 157 countries on their policies on social spending, tax, and labour right - three areas that the group believes are critical to reducing inequality.

Other countries with high inequality ranking include; Uzbekistan-156, Haiti-155, Chad-154 and Sierra Leone -153.

More on This

Global Index Reveals Governments Split Between Fighting and Fueling Inequality

Nigeria, Singapore, and Argentina are among a group of governments that are fueling inequality, according to a newly… Read more »

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.