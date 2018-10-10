Nigeria: Femi Kuti Denies Abusing Buhari, Atiku

Afrobeat legend Femi Kuti has denied that he insulted Nigerian president Muhammadu Buhari and former vice-president Abubakar Atiku on the account of their age and ambition.

Buhari, 75, is seeking re-election while Atiku, 71, looks to unseat his former political ally.

Kuti, 56, a vocal critic of the Nigerian government, much like his father and founder of Afrobeat Fela Kuti, denied insulting the two men.

He also denied endorsing the presidential push of African Action Congress (AAC) Omoyele Sowore's presidential push.

He said; "Where did u hear me abuse. Saying I don't support is abusing? Endorsement? I said I wish him the best. Again I said young people should start to take up their destiny," Femi Kuti said in a reply to a follower on Twitter.

Kuti, however, said both said both Atiku and Buhari should have retired and given chance to younger persons to lead the country.

"Buhari should have retired. Atiku should have retired. Only a young man can know how we are feeling."

Femi stated that he was only going to declare his support for a "young decent presidential" candidate in the 2019 general election.

Although he did not mention any candidate as one of his, when asked if he would support any of the candidates vying for political offices in the country, he said, "I would do the same for any decent young aspirant."

Femi urged other young persons to be bold in seeking political elective positions in government.

"Yes, I am of the opinion that young people should take up their destiny."

"Mr Sowore came to the Shrine he's one of the main speakers at this year Felabration symposium. I like his courage, we spoke I gave him my views even told him no matter what he should not be discouraged."

"Now don't get me wrong, I support the fact Sowore is running for President and I will also encourage him. But that does not mean I've endorsed him..

He, however, said "people like me" would play an advisory role to young persons nursing ambition for elective offices when he is "totally convinced of his political manifesto."