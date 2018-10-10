10 October 2018

Vanguard (Lagos)

Nigeria/Libya: Libya Not a Threat to Nigeria - Rufai

Photo: Super Eagles/Twitter
Nigeria vs Libya.

Ex-international, Peter Rufai says he doesn't take Libya as a threat that could stop Super Eagles quest of picking the maximum six points in a 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier double-header clash.

Nigeria will face Libya on October 13 at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium in Uyo before squaring up again three days later, in an encounter that could determine the fate of both teams.

It will be recalled that the Super Eagles sit third on the table on three points after losing their opening encounter 2-0 to South Africa while Libya sits top on the table after defeating Seychelles 5-1 in their opening game before holding South Africa 0-0 in their second group fixture.

However, Rufai told a Lagos based radio in an interview that Libya doesn't have what it takes to stop the Super Eagles from picking the maximum point

"Even if they get the best coach from Brazil or Germany, as far as African football is concerned, Libya is not a threat to Nigeria.

"The Super Eagles have good players that have played on the international scene with lots of experience. Our players are more formidable and composed. All that is needed against Libya is just for them to be composed, understand themselves, enjoy the game and not be complacent."

