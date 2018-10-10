Kenya: Bus From Nairobi Kills 50 Passengers in Horror Accident

Photo: Daily Nation

Accident scene where a bus that was traveling from Nairobi to Kisumu crashed at Fort Ternan on Londiani-Muhuroni Road, Kericho County.

Fifty people have died after a bus that was travelling from Nairobi to Kisumu crashed at Fort Ternan on Londiani-Muhuroni Road, Kericho County Police Commander James Mogera has said.

The 67-seater bus is said to have veered off the road while descending a steep slope.

The bus then hit a guard rail, rolled and plunged down about 20 metres. Eyewitnesses said the accident happened at about 5am.

Mr Mogera said the casualties could rise since more people are still trapped in the wreckage.

The injured have been taken to Fort Ternan dispensary and Muhoroni Sub County Hospital for treatment.

Among those who died following the crash are eight children below five.

An eyewitness, Mr Jackson Koskei, told the Nation that he heard a long hooting sound, then a screech that was followed by a bang and loud screams of passengers.