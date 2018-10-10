10 October 2018

Nairobi News (Nairobi)

Kenya: Scare as City Matatu Bursts Into Flames With Passengers on Board

A 14-seater matatu burst into flames on Juja road on Wednesday morning with passengers on board.

The vehicle was full of passengers who escaped unhurt in the incident that happened in Huruma Flats area.

The PinPoint Sacco matatu was plying from Kayole to Eastleigh.

The incident happened at 8:45 am.

James Muigai, 35, owner and driver of the vehicle said that something exploded inside the vehicle on the second row of passenger seats.

"Niliskia mlipuko na ngari ikaanza kuchomeka, he said.

"Some of them (passengers) jumped through the windows," he added.

