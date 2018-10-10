Kenya: Death Toll in Fort Ternan Bus Crash Rises to 50

Photo: Daily Nation

Accident scene where a bus that was traveling from Nairobi to Kisumu crashed at Fort Ternan on Londiani-Muhuroni Road, Kericho County.

Following the deadly bus crash that eyewitnesses say occurred before the crack of dawn on Wednesday, this is what we know so far.

IN SUMMARY

Death toll has risen to 50 from 42 that was initially reported. Forty-eight passengers died on the spot while two succumbed to their injuries at the hospital.

10 injured passengers have been rushed to Fort Ternan and Muhoroni Sub-County hospitals for first aid treatment.

More people are trapped under the bus wreckage.

Eight of those who died are children below the age of five.

The driver lost control of the vehicle while negotiating a corner.

The scene is a blackspot with nearly 10 accidents reported this year, according to a local resident.

The bus was travelling from Nairobi to Kisumu.