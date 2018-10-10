Ghana: NCCE Holds Forum On Governance

The Keta Municipal Director of the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE), Godwin Agbenyo, has urged the citizenry especially the youth to desist from acts of lawlessness and indiscipline in order to remain focus in contributing meaningful to nation building.

He explained that acts of lawlessness and indiscipline posed a threat to the country's democratic stability, social security, investor confidence and peaceful co-existence.

Mr Agbenyo made the call at a forum held at Dzita-Anyanui in the Keta Municipality of the Volta Region to mentor the youth on their civic responsibilities, rule of law and good governance related issues.

It was also to encourage parents invest in the education of their children and expose participants to operations of state institutions.

Mr Agbenyo cautioned that "if we allow the trend to persist it will be detrimental to the growth, stability, security and peaceful co-existence of the country."

Rosemary Tosu, Keta District Magistrate, stressed on the need for the citizenry not to shirk their responsibility to the state by respecting orders of the courts adding that "you are at liberty to appeal any decision but abide by its orders so that the system can serve us well."

In an address delivered on his behalf, Seth Yormewu, Keta Municipal Chief Executive, urged the youth to take advantage of the many opportunities created by government to improve their lives and mentioned youth employment and flagship programmes.

He explained that the government was determined to improve upon education of the citizenry with the introduction of free Senior High School and the double track system to enable every child to have access to secondary education.

Godknows Blebu, Coordinator of Keta Municipal National Disaster Management Organisation, cautioned the people to stop sand winning at the beaches or be dealt with ruthlessly.

Christian Sorkpor, Head of Mental Health Unit of the Keta Government Hospital, called on the youth to abstain from hard drugs and hawked drugs due to their devastating effects on health.

The Keta Divisional Commander of Police, Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Alex Amenyo, advised the public to volunteer timely and factual information to the police in order to investigate crimes which had become sophisticated.

Richard Sepe, the Presiding Member for Keta Municipal Assembly, appealed to the NCCE to extend the forum to the remaining 13 zonal communities in the Municipality.