9 October 2018

Shabait.com (Asmara)

Eritrea: Workshop On Strengthening Judiciary Institutions

Asmara — The Ministry of Justice organized a workshop on 8 and 9 October in Asmara aimed at strengthening the judiciary institutions and the role of youth legal experts.

Pointing out that the national law takes into account the socio-economic, political, cultural and historical foundation of the society as well as the uniqueness of the country, society and government, Ms. Fouzia Hashim, Minister of Justice, indicated that all rounded legal expert should posses the understanding of the mentioned foundations.

Minister Fouzia said that the mission of the Ministry of Justice is to provide open, equitable and timely service to the public as well as ensuring free and accountable judiciary system.

Minister Fouzia went on to say that the Eritrean people have been for centuries governed through traditional and customary laws and that respecting and ensuring laws and regulations are the noble societal values of the people.

She also reiterated on the need of experts that understand the culture of the society and the stance of the government in order to provide effective service to the society.

Mr. Abraham Berhane from the Information Technology at the Ministry gave briefing on the information technology that is being introduced at the magistrates and attorney offices throughout the country.

