9 October 2018

FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)

Gambia: Driver of Five Deaths in Road Accident Denied Bail

By Nelson Manneh

Dodou Jallow, a driver who was involved in a car accident leading to the death of five people in Lamin Village, was on Friday October 5th 2018, denied bail at the Brikama Magistrates Court.

When the case was called before Magistrate M. Krubally of the Brikama Magistrates Court, Sergeant 3533 B. Jarju announced his representation for the Inspector General of Police and Lawyer Bamo Badjie, announced his presence for the accused person.

Magistrate M Krubally rejected the bail application of Lawyer Badjie saying, the accused person will be remanded till the final determination of the Court. The case was then adjourned to the 11th of October 2018.

It could be recalled that Dodou Jallow on the 16th of September 2018 at Lamin Village, was driving a vehicle with registration number BJL 0664P, and was involved in a car accident that killed five people.

He was charged with rash or negligent act, causing death and leaving six others in critical conditions. The decease persons are Rabi Touray, an 8 year old girl, Marie Gomez a 21 year old girl, Sirray Sanneh a 37 year old woman, Fatou Sanneh a 50 year old woman and Louie Joof, a 36 year old man.

Jallow faces charges contrary to Section 221 (A) of the Criminal Code of the Gambia.

