9 October 2018

FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)

Gambia: Government Should Clarify

Young Gambians in the Diaspora are expressing fear that the reason why they are being asked to submit birth certificates and other National documents is to facilitate their easy deportation at a time when they would not be able to earn the incomes they are now earning to help their families.

They are questioning whether the government of the Gambia has signed any agreement with foreign governments to encourage the deportation of citizens in exchange for aid. They are questioning whether immigration authorities of the Gambia are being sent to foreign countries to make it easier to identify and deport Gambian citizens.

Foroyaa will pursue the matter to get the facts and accordingly inform its readers

