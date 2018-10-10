Gambia: Police Warn Against Dangerous Car Racing

The office of the Inspector General of Police yesterday issued a warning against young people engaging in car racing in a dangerous manner within Kanifing and its surrounding areas.

According to the release, "It has been discovered that most of these youth use their parent's vehicles or sometimes rent vehicles from car rental services. Therefore, all vehicle owners, parents and car rental services, must take notice and proper care to ensure vehicles are not used for such purposes, as most of these youth are without a valid driver's licence."

The release proceeds to say that on Friday 5 October 2018, the police through its mobile traffic unit during a patrol exercise, arrested six individuals in connection to such dangerous driving acts.

The release added that, "the practice of car racing amounts to the serious case of dangerous driving, and people must desist from such with immediate effect, as the environment for such activities is currently unavailable."

The police noted that it is not against the development of any form of sport, provided the suitable environment is created for such sport, in the absence of danger.

The police then asserted that to ensure the general security and safety of the public, the police will no longer allow such activities and sought the cooperation of the general public.